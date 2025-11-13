Dubai Airshow 2025: Anduril and Edge joint venture unveils Omen tailsitter UAV

Anduril and Edge Group have released details on Omen, a new Group 3 tailsitter hybrid-propulsion uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for civilian and defence applications.

The unveiling of this new platform comes as the two companies also announced a UAE-US joint venture to develop autonomous systems, with Omen being the first UAV envisioned and announced under this collaboration.

Speaking to media ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Dr Shane Arnott, senior VP at Anduril, said that Omen had been under development since 2019, with “dozens” of subscale systems flown and a full-scale demonstrator hovered. Around US$850million has been invested by Anduril to develop the Group