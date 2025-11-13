To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Dubai Airshow 2025: Anduril and Edge joint venture unveils Omen tailsitter UAV

13th November 2025 - 11:20 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Omen UAV is the first platform from the Anduril-Edge Group JV. (Photo: Anduril)

The Group 3 UAV has also netted its first order from the UAE for 50 platforms, with full-scale production scheduled for 2028.

Anduril and Edge Group have released details on Omen, a new Group 3 tailsitter hybrid-propulsion uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for civilian and defence applications.

The unveiling of this new platform comes as the two companies also announced a UAE-US joint venture to develop autonomous systems, with Omen being the first UAV envisioned and announced under this collaboration.

Speaking to media ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Dr Shane Arnott, senior VP at Anduril, said that Omen had been under development since 2019, with “dozens” of subscale systems flown and a full-scale demonstrator hovered. Around US$850million has been invested by Anduril to develop the Group

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

