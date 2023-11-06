Dubai Airshow 2023: EDGE Group acquires majority stake in Swiss VTOL company

UAE-based EDGE Group has acquired a 52% majority shareholding in Switzerland’s ANAVIA, EDGE announced on 6 November, ahead of Dubai Airshow 2023.

ANAVIA designs, develops and manufactures vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) systems of up to 750kg.

Platforms produced by the company include uncrewed helicopters for surveillance and reconnaissance, inspections, mapping and cargo missions. All of these platforms can be adapted to fit EDGE’s cross-complementary portfolio of air, land and maritime capabilities, EDGE noted in a statement.

EDGE Group's acquisition of ANAVIA followed its majority stake acquisition in Estonia's Milrem Robotics last February, reflecting EDGE's strategy to broaden its capabilities and presence in the European defence and technology sectors.

‘The deal will enable us to benefit from ANAVIA’s proven experience in the development of high-quality and technologically advanced [uncrewed] helicopters to complement our existing range of autonomous aerial systems, and its established supply chains, to become a market leader in this field,’ said Mansour AlMulla, managing director and CEO of EDGE Group.

‘It will also allow ANAVIA to take advantage of EDGE’s scale and the opportunities this presents for further innovation across relevant areas of the group.’

EDGE will showcase ANAVIA’s VTOL solutions at the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2023 between 13 and 17 November.

