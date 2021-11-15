Dubai Airshow 2021: Kronstadt displays new Russian unmanned capabilities

Kronstadt automated operator workstation. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

AI-powered supervision of multiple semi-autonomous UAVs marks a step forward for Russia.

Russian manufacturer Kronstadt unveiled an automated operator workstation for controlling multiple UAVs during the Dubai Airshow on 14-18 November.

The system has a completely new graphical interface and uses AI and augmented reality with 3D terrain mapping. The automated workstation enables the operator to perform supervision tasks only, instead of direct control of the UAVs.

Main operations related to flight control, systems management, handling of assigned tasks and the interaction between the uncrewed aircraft will be performed by a computer via AI.

This approach may allow Russian UASs to evolve to a new stage of semi-autonomous sophistication.

‘Now the operator does not have to search for targets in the video stream on his own; the system will hint [to] him elements that are worth paying attention to,’ explained Sergey Bogatikov, CEO of Kronstadt. ‘And instead of building a flight route manually, indicating each point on the map, he simply draws the search area, and the UAVs themselves will determine the optimal order of the task, considering the enemy forces and equipment, terrain conditions and meteorological conditions.’

Kronstadt put its Orion-E MALE UCAV on display during the Dubai Airshow 2021. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

He added: ‘At the same time, they also coordinate with each other on the division of tasks and priorities. This is a new stage in the development of drone control, which will make them more autonomous.’

Speaking to Shephard, a Kronstadt representative said that a single vehicle-mounted command post can control up to four Orion UAVs — and other non-Kronstadt UAV types could also be integrated in future. The level of automation is sufficient for the operator to be able to assign tasks to all UAVs almost simultaneously.

It is also possible to combine up to five command posts into one system, creating a network of 20 UAVs.

At the Dubai Airshow, Kronstadt also exhibited a full-size mockup of its Orion-E unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) with a SATCOM link, enabling the medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) aircraft to extend its range and receive data from almost anywhere in the world.

Orion-E has a wingspan of 16.3m, a maximum take-off weight of 1,200kg and can carry a 200-250kg payload.

The MALE UCAV is equipped with three hardpoints for guided missiles or bombs, and it has a mission endurance of 24h.