DSEI: Raytheon delivers first B-52 AESA radar to Boeing

15th September 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The first improved radar has been delivered for the B-52 modernisation programme. (Photo: Raytheon)

RTX, through its business division Raytheon, has delivered the first AESA radar for the B-52 Radar Modernization Program (RMP), enhancing the aircraft's capabilities with improved navigation, targeting and detection range.

The B-52's new radar will enable improved mapping and detection range and increase the number of targets the bomber can engage simultaneously. Along with improved modes and capabilities, the AESA radar will help crews see further, more accurately and have increased situational awareness.

It is based on the AN/APG-79 and key upgrades under RMP include a new, wide-band radome on the aircraft’s nose; two high-definition, touch-screen, large-area displays; two display sensor system processors that will connect the radar with other B-52 systems and two hand controllers.

Under the contract, Raytheon is designing, developing and producing the radar systems for the entire USAF B-52 fleet and the first radar will be used for system integration, verification and testing.

The advanced radar upgrade will ensure the aircraft remains relevant and mission ready through its lifetime.

The remaining test-phase radars are expected to be delivered through the summer of 2024.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

