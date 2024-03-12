Diehl and Northrop collaborate on layered air defence system
Diehl Defence and Northrop Grumman have signed an MoU to explore the possibility of connecting Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM ground-based air defence systems (GBAD) with Northrop’s Integrated Battle Command Systems (IBCS).
Under the agreement, the partners will research the potential common applications of the two systems for Germany and other European countries as well if interest was shown, the companies said.
The IBCS programme was designed to connect various US Army sensors and weapons into a single control system. This could help create a fully integrated network, allowing different assets on the battlefield to share fire control data easily.
The system can also improve the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions using real time data.
The IRIS-T SLM is a surface-to-air guided missile installed with an enhanced rocket motor for extended range. It was developed for German Tactical Air Defence and can be launched from a multi-function container, providing 360-degree protection against aircraft, helicopters, drones and missiles.
It could be integrated into various existing and future air defence systems through connection to fire control systems via standardised and software-based interfaces.
“The possible integration of IBCS with GBAD systems from Diehl Defence would offer European users compatibility with additional GBAD systems,” Diehl said. “Integration with IBCS would also support the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) as interoperability between different capabilities from several nations is increased.”
