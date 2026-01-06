Denmark to bolster maritime defences as P-8A FMS deal approved by US
Denmark looks set to become the 11th country to acquire Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft after the US State Department approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of up to three of the aircraft for the country at the end of December 2025.
The deal, worth an estimated US$1.8 billion, would include indirect fire protection capability and related equipment, with the aircraft expected to replace the Royal Danish Air Force’s Challenger 604s that currently fulfil the service’s maritime patrol requirements.
Denmark would join Germany, Norway and the UK as the latest European country to acquire the P-8, whose other
More from Air Warfare
-
Lockheed’s deal to triple PAC-3 MSE production opens doors to portfolio boost
The framework agreement with the US Department of Defense would see Lockheed Martin increase production capacity from 600 to 2,000 interceptors per year.
-
Bell advances to next stage of US Army’s aviator training programme competition
The US Army plans to award a contract through its Flight School Next competition to replace its UH-72A Lakota by late 2026.
-
December Drone Digest: Germany, Australia and US champion indigenous UAV production
One of the key trends seen in December has been the rise in indigenous investment within the UAV market, particularly across certain countries, with Germany, Australia and the US focusing on their commitments to sovereign development.
-
What might next-generation military aircrew training look like?
Changing roles for combat aircraft fleets, the rise of simulation and LVC technologies, and the increasing cost of flight hours could all be leading to a paradigm shift in military pilot training.
-
2025 air market review: European defence independence, next-gen tech and export concerns dominate
This year’s (geo)political turmoil has challenged many long-prevailing assumptions, leading to far-reaching consequences for air forces and their supplier bases in industry worldwide – with five key trends in review for 2025.