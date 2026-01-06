Denmark to bolster maritime defences as P-8A FMS deal approved by US

Denmark looks set to become the 11th country to acquire Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft after the US State Department approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of up to three of the aircraft for the country at the end of December 2025.

The deal, worth an estimated US$1.8 billion, would include indirect fire protection capability and related equipment, with the aircraft expected to replace the Royal Danish Air Force’s Challenger 604s that currently fulfil the service’s maritime patrol requirements.

Denmark would join Germany, Norway and the UK as the latest European country to acquire the P-8, whose other