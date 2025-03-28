To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Denmark looks to join NATO multi-role transport tanker pool

28th March 2025 - 17:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

10 Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft will be in the Multinational MRTT fleet by 2026. (Photo: Airbus)

The country sees the Netherlands and Luxembourg-led pool as a way to strengthen its air defence capabilities and support its combat fighter fleet.

Denmark has expressed interest in joining the Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) Fleet to help increase to capabilities and combat power of its air defence, following a recommendation from the country’s defence chief.

The recommendations outlined by Chief of Defence Michael W Hyldgaard said that Denmark should initially purchase flight hours for air-to-air refuelling which could then equate to buying a share equivalent of two Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft.

The approximate cost of this commitment could see DKK 7.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) spent over a period of eight years (2025–33).

Denmark Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the tanker capacity

