Denmark looks to join NATO multi-role transport tanker pool

Denmark has expressed interest in joining the Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) Fleet to help increase to capabilities and combat power of its air defence, following a recommendation from the country’s defence chief.

The recommendations outlined by Chief of Defence Michael W Hyldgaard said that Denmark should initially purchase flight hours for air-to-air refuelling which could then equate to buying a share equivalent of two Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft.

The approximate cost of this commitment could see DKK 7.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) spent over a period of eight years (2025–33).

Denmark Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the tanker capacity