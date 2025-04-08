Czech Republic confirms new Sweden offer on Gripen aircraft lease

The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said negotiations with Sweden on leasing JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft has progressed, with an offer from Sweden now being evaluated in cooperation with the Czech Armed Forces.

This news comes after the Czech Republic initially expressed dissatisfaction with the original offer from Sweden in February 2025, claiming the aircraft were too expensive to fit within its current budget.

According to the Czech MoD, a new offer has now been provided by Sweden. The Czech Armed Forces would have 12 aircraft available after 2027 – 10 which would be single-seat, and two double-seat, with