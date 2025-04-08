To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech Republic confirms new Sweden offer on Gripen aircraft lease

8th April 2025 - 13:08 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The new offer from Sweden will also see the Gripen C/D aircraft upgraded. (Photo: Czech Ministry of Defence)

The current lease period for the 14 Gripen C/D aircraft flown by the Czech Air Force will come to an end in 2027. This new offer proposes that 12 Gripen aircraft will be leased after 2027.

The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said negotiations with Sweden on leasing JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft has progressed, with an offer from Sweden now being evaluated in cooperation with the Czech Armed Forces.

This news comes after the Czech Republic initially expressed dissatisfaction with the original offer from Sweden in February 2025, claiming the aircraft were too expensive to fit within its current budget.

According to the Czech MoD, a new offer has now been provided by Sweden. The Czech Armed Forces would have 12 aircraft available after 2027 – 10 which would be single-seat, and two double-seat, with

