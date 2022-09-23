Compass Call set for initial EC-37B flight tests in January 2023
The first upgraded Baseline 3 Compass Call airborne standoff EW jamming system aboard USAF EC-37B aircraft will include ‘key components’ from BAE Systems, the company announced on 21 September.
BAE Systems stated that it has delivered final Baseline 3 hardware in preparation for initial flight tests in January 2023.
Baseline 3 offers additional EW capabilities and BAE Systems expects it to be fielded on an interim basis from mid-2024 while work continues on the Baseline 4 configuration.
The EC-37B is a new platform for Compass Call, as BAE Systems has provided the system for USAF EC-130H aircraft since 1981.
The EC-37B is based on the Gulfstream G550 commercial business jet. The EC-37B programme began in FY2017 with an estimated procurement cost of $1.45 billion for ten aircraft, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
There are 13 EC-130H aircraft in USAF service with an expected retirement date of 2025.
More from Air Warfare
-
KAI floats MC-X transport and carrier-based KF-21N concepts
Buoyed by successes on the international market, South Korean aerospace firm KAI aims high with new transport aircraft and carrier-borne fighter ideas.
-
Singapore leaves door open to F-35 variants
Singapore is evaluating other variants of the F-35 in additional to the STOVL variant it has on order.
-
Bulgaria approves second tranche of F-16C/D Block 70 fighter jets
Bulgaria is to invest further in Lockheed Martin F-16C/D Block 70 fighter jets, acquiring eight more aircraft plus related equipment.
-
Reduced fleet size and weapons integration issues put squeeze on future RAF air combat missions
As the RAF manages NATO missions and faces increased pressure from Russia, defence experts argue that additional fighter jet deployments to the Asia-Pacific to maintain leading strategic ambitions signposted by the UK's Integrated Review looks to be out of the question.
-
Japan belatedly plans to introduce armed UAVs
Japan has been lagging behind in the application of military UAVs, but current conflicts have prompted it to realise the need for armed UAVs and loitering munitions.
-
Paramount hails first orders for Mwari
The Mwari turboprop ISR/light attack aircraft ‘has a critical role to play in the connected battlefield’, according to manufacturer Paramount.