To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Compass Call set for initial EC-37B flight tests in January 2023

23rd September 2022 - 09:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An EC-37B Compass Call arrives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona on 17 ﻿August 2022. Compass Call suppresses air defences by preventing the transmission of essential information between adversaries, their weapon systems and control networks. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

BAE Systems has completed final hardware component deliveries of its Compass Call airborne EW jammer for the new EC-37B aircraft.

The first upgraded Baseline 3 Compass Call airborne standoff EW jamming system aboard USAF EC-37B aircraft will include ‘key components’ from BAE Systems, the company announced on 21 September.

BAE Systems stated that it has delivered final Baseline 3 hardware in preparation for initial flight tests in January 2023.

Baseline 3 offers additional EW capabilities and BAE Systems expects it to be fielded on an interim basis from mid-2024 while work continues on the Baseline 4 configuration.

The EC-37B is a new platform for Compass Call, as BAE Systems has provided the system for USAF EC-130H aircraft since 1981.

The EC-37B is based on the Gulfstream G550 commercial business jet. The EC-37B programme began in FY2017 with an estimated procurement cost of $1.45 billion for ten aircraft, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

There are 13 EC-130H aircraft in USAF service with an expected retirement date of 2025.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us