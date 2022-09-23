Compass Call set for initial EC-37B flight tests in January 2023

The first upgraded Baseline 3 Compass Call airborne standoff EW jamming system aboard USAF EC-37B aircraft will include ‘key components’ from BAE Systems, the company announced on 21 September.

BAE Systems stated that it has delivered final Baseline 3 hardware in preparation for initial flight tests in January 2023.

Baseline 3 offers additional EW capabilities and BAE Systems expects it to be fielded on an interim basis from mid-2024 while work continues on the Baseline 4 configuration.

The EC-37B is a new platform for Compass Call, as BAE Systems has provided the system for USAF EC-130H aircraft since 1981.

The EC-37B is based on the Gulfstream G550 commercial business jet. The EC-37B programme began in FY2017 with an estimated procurement cost of $1.45 billion for ten aircraft, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

There are 13 EC-130H aircraft in USAF service with an expected retirement date of 2025.