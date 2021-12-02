BAE Systems prepares EW upgrade for USAF

HawkEye 360 launches third satellite cluster, expands capabilities
US-based RF data and geospatial analytics specialist covers areas of interest such as the South China Sea.
The new EC-37B EW aircraft for the USAF will include the latest version of the Compass Call system from BAE Systems, the company announced on 1 December.
It added that Compass Call Baseline 4 is ‘a critical upgrade’ for the EC-37B and it is based on Small Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources (SABER) technology from BAE Systems.
Using a suite of software-defined radios with an open system architecture, and integrating third-party applications, SABER transitions from a hardware to a software-based electromagnetic spectrum warfare capability on Compass Call.
BAE Systems has provided Compass Call for the EC-130H since 1981, to disrupt adversary C2 communications, radar, and navigation systems.
The EC-37B is based on the Gulfstream G550 commercial business jet. The EC-37B programme began in FY2017 with an estimated procurement cost of $1.45 billion for ten aircraft, although Shephard Defence Insight notes delays in the contracting phase.
There are 13 EC-130H aircraft in USAF service with an expected retirement date of 2025.
Kleos has already launched two low-orbit clusters for RF reconnaissance, with two more expected in 2022.
USSF is gauging interest in SBSS as a Service, with a deadline of 2 December for industry to respond to a Sources Sought notice.
Demand in the Middle East for ‘total systems integration’ in C4I reflects a broader interest in developing robust joint operating capabilities.
Rheinmetall is buying a 25.1% stake in 4iG and setting up a JV in Hungary to drive its digitisation plans.
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency is looking to exploit public and private 5G networks and has conducted trials involving a 5G network aboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and drones.