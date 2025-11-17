Colombia inks $3.6 billion deal for 17 Gripen E/F aircraft
Colombia has finalised an agreement and ordered 17 Gripen E/F aircraft in a deal valued at €3.1 billion (US$3.6 billion), Saab announced on 14 November.
The aircraft ordered include 15 Gripen E one-seater aircraft and two Gripen Fs, alongside training and associated weapons and equipment. Deliveries are set to take place between 2026 and 2032, according to Saab. Offset agreements were also signed between Saab and the Colombian government on industrial cooperation.
Colombia’s president had previously announced the country’s selection of the fighter aircraft back in April 2025 via a post on social media.
Colombia has been looking for a replacement
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Embraer’s C-390 Millennium and Saab’s Gripen E complete air-to-air refuelling test campaign
The certification strengthens the ongoing collaboration between Saab and Embraer and bolsters the interoperability of the two aircraft.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer explores new systems and CUAS missions for Super Tucano
Embraer foresees high demand for its A-29 Super Tucano over the next two decades, with discussions about adding newer systems to the aircraft already underway.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Anduril and Edge joint venture unveils Omen tailsitter UAV
The Group 3 UAV has also netted its first order from the UAE for 50 platforms, with full-scale production scheduled for 2028.