Colombia inks $3.6 billion deal for 17 Gripen E/F aircraft

Colombia has finalised an agreement and ordered 17 Gripen E/F aircraft in a deal valued at €3.1 billion (US$3.6 billion), Saab announced on 14 November.

The aircraft ordered include 15 Gripen E one-seater aircraft and two Gripen Fs, alongside training and associated weapons and equipment. Deliveries are set to take place between 2026 and 2032, according to Saab. Offset agreements were also signed between Saab and the Colombian government on industrial cooperation.

Colombia’s president had previously announced the country’s selection of the fighter aircraft back in April 2025 via a post on social media.

Colombia has been looking for a replacement