To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Colombia inks $3.6 billion deal for 17 Gripen E/F aircraft

17th November 2025 - 11:18 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Dubai, UAE

RSS

Fifteen of Colombia’s Gripen E/F order will be for the single-seat aircraft. (Photo: Saab)

The deal for the aircraft makes Colombia the fourth country to order the type with deliveries scheduled between 2026 to 2032.

Colombia has finalised an agreement and ordered 17 Gripen E/F aircraft in a deal valued at €3.1 billion (US$3.6 billion), Saab announced on 14 November.

The aircraft ordered include 15 Gripen E one-seater aircraft and two Gripen Fs, alongside training and associated weapons and equipment. Deliveries are set to take place between 2026 and 2032, according to Saab. Offset agreements were also signed between Saab and the Colombian government on industrial cooperation.

Colombia’s president had previously announced the country’s selection of the fighter aircraft back in April 2025 via a post on social media.

Colombia has been looking for a replacement

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us