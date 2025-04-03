Colombia confirms Gripen E/F buy, final negotiations still underway

Colombia’s President has announced its selection of the JAS 39 E/F Gripen aircraft to replace its ageing Israeli Kfir fighter fleet.

Shared via a post on X, President Gustavo Petro disclosed that following a letter of intent signed by Sweden, Colombia would acquire the Jas 39 Gripen.

While the number of aircraft to be acquired was not disclosed, Colombia has been discussing a replacement for its Kfir aircraft since 2018. The aircraft in the running were Lockheed Martin’s F-16, Dassault’s Rafale and Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen. From 2023, Colombia allocated around US$3.6 billion in its budget for the acquisition