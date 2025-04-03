To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Colombia confirms Gripen E/F buy, final negotiations still underway

3rd April 2025 - 12:07 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The JAS 39 Gripen E/F is currently operated by the Brazilian and Swedish Air Forces. (Photo: Saab)

The country was reportedly “months” away from an official aircraft selection, as of mid-March 2025.

Colombia’s President has announced its selection of the JAS 39 E/F Gripen aircraft to replace its ageing Israeli Kfir fighter fleet.

Shared via a post on X, President Gustavo Petro disclosed that following a letter of intent signed by Sweden, Colombia would acquire the Jas 39 Gripen.

While the number of aircraft to be acquired was not disclosed, Colombia has been discussing a replacement for its Kfir aircraft since 2018. The aircraft in the running were Lockheed Martin’s F-16, Dassault’s Rafale and Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen. From 2023, Colombia allocated around US$3.6 billion in its budget for the acquisition

