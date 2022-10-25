Collins receives C-130 prop system order after first successful upgrade

Collins Aerospace has successfully upgraded the first Chilean Air Force (CAF) C-130 with its NP2000 propeller system, the company announced on 25 October.

The installation marks the first international modernisation of the C-130 and the South American country is its first C-130 NP2000 international customer.

Under the modernisation effort, Collins will upgrade the CAF’s C-130 fleet, including C-130B, C-130E, KC-130R and C-130H variants.

The NP2000 propeller system is equipped with eight composite blades and a so-called Electronic Propeller Control System.

According to the manufacturer, this offers a number of benefits that include up to 20% thrust increase during take-off, approximately 20dB sound reduction in the cockpit and up to 50% reduction in maintenance hours.

Chile is recently upgrading the Pratt & Whitney F100 engines for its F-16 fleet under a contract with Raytheon.