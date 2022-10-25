To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Collins receives C-130 prop system order after first successful upgrade

25th October 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Under current modernisation efforts, Collins will upgrade the CAF’s C-130 fleet, including C-130B, C-130E, KC-130R and C-130H variants. (Photo: US DoD)

Collins Aerospace will upgrade the Chilean Air Force's C-130 fleet with its NP2000 propeller system.

Collins Aerospace has successfully upgraded the first Chilean Air Force (CAF) C-130 with its NP2000 propeller system, the company announced on 25 October.

The installation marks the first international modernisation of the C-130 and the South American country is its first C-130 NP2000 international customer.

Under the modernisation effort, Collins will upgrade the CAF’s C-130 fleet, including C-130B, C-130E, KC-130R and C-130H variants.

The NP2000 propeller system is equipped with eight composite blades and a so-called Electronic Propeller Control System.

According to the manufacturer, this offers a number of benefits that include up to 20% thrust increase during take-off, approximately 20dB sound reduction in the cockpit and up to 50% reduction in maintenance hours.

Chile is recently upgrading the Pratt & Whitney F100 engines for its F-16 fleet under a contract with Raytheon. 

The Shephard News Team

