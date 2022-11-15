China’s flurry of UAV platforms refuses to slow down

The Zhuhai Air Show heralded a range of interesting new UAVs and UCAVs from Chinese manufacturers and developers.

During the event from 8-13 November in China’s southern port city of Zhuhai, two important new UCAVs debuting at the exhibition were the Wing Loong III and Wing Loong 10.

Both are products from AVIC’s stable. The former builds on the success of Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group’s Wing Loong I and II families, being larger and more capable.

The Wing Loong III MALE UCAV has a maximum take-off weight of 6,200kg, which is a rise of 2t compared to its immediate predecessor. It possesses