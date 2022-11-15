To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

China’s flurry of UAV platforms refuses to slow down

15th November 2022 - 03:50 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is the newest, and largest, member of the Wing Loong UCAV family from AVIC in China. (Photo: Infinty 0, Wikimedia)

China continues to develop and introduce innovative and capable UAVs for military use, as November's Zhuhai Air Show proved.

The Zhuhai Air Show heralded a range of interesting new UAVs and UCAVs from Chinese manufacturers and developers.

During the event from 8-13 November in China’s southern port city of Zhuhai, two important new UCAVs debuting at the exhibition were the Wing Loong III and Wing Loong 10.

Both are products from AVIC’s stable. The former builds on the success of Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group’s Wing Loong I and II families, being larger and more capable.

The Wing Loong III MALE UCAV has a maximum take-off weight of 6,200kg, which is a rise of 2t compared to its immediate predecessor. It possesses

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us