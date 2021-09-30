China shows smorgasbord of innovative UAVs in Zhuhai

China may have the most active and varied UAV programmes – by both state-owned and private enterprises – of any country in the world.

That was evident at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, where new designs like the CH-6 UCAV, WZ-7 Soaring Dragon, WZ-8 high-speed reconnaissance UAV and FH-97 ‘loyal wingman’ were unveiled.

Firstly, the CH-6 MALE UAV emanates from the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (the 11th Academy), part of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). This is the country’s largest exporter of military UAVs, with more than ten export customers to …