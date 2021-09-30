China shows smorgasbord of innovative UAVs in Zhuhai

China reveals J-16D and other aircraft at Zhuhai
China showed off new aircraft and missiles at the Zhuhai air show, including a twin-seat J-16D shown in public for the first time.
China may have the most active and varied UAV programmes – by both state-owned and private enterprises – of any country in the world.
That was evident at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, where new designs like the CH-6 UCAV, WZ-7 Soaring Dragon, WZ-8 high-speed reconnaissance UAV and FH-97 ‘loyal wingman’ were unveiled.
Firstly, the CH-6 MALE UAV emanates from the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (the 11th Academy), part of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). This is the country’s largest exporter of military UAVs, with more than ten export customers to …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
China showed off new aircraft and missiles at the Zhuhai air show, including a twin-seat J-16D shown in public for the first time.
The company will provide support and sustainment for the C-17 weapon system for nine years and eight months.
Boeing has delivered the first operational Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet to the USN.
Standard 6 upgrade for French maritime patrol aircraft includes new AESA radar and improved multispectral imaging.
Lockheed Martin to provide depot-level services for 25mm cannon arming all F-35 variants.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.