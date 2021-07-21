Checkmate marks latest Russian move in AI-centric fighter design

Polish Navy’s AW101 takes first flight
Leonardo’s AW101 for the Polish Navy takes the first flight to test its main airframe, control system and engine handling.
To much fanfare, the new Russian fifth-generation Checkmate Light Tactical Aircraft (LTA) was unveiled on 20 July at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Moscow.
A prototype of the prospective single-engine Sukhoi aircraft was demonstrated first to Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to industry experts and journalists.
The aircraft has an aerodynamic design without a horizontal tail, an under-fuselage air intake and avionics similar to those on the Su-57.
The design of the aircraft also includes a V-shaped all-moving tailfin and a single Izdelie 30 engine (which is also in development for the Su-57) with thrust vectoring ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Leonardo’s AW101 for the Polish Navy takes the first flight to test its main airframe, control system and engine handling.
Boeing has received an order for the upgrade of Poseidon maintenance training device suites.
Flight tests of US electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft are about to enter the next stage.
Commonality of parts with the AH-1Z has allowed Bell to maintain important component supply chains for UH-1Y manufacturing.
TAE Aerospace sets up the first Asia-Pacific engine maintenance depot for F-35 engines.
The USN has handed over the first pair of MH-60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters to India, but they will remain on American soil for now.