Checkmate marks latest Russian move in AI-centric fighter design

To much fanfare, the new Russian fifth-generation Checkmate Light Tactical Aircraft (LTA) was unveiled on 20 July at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Moscow.

A prototype of the prospective single-engine Sukhoi aircraft was demonstrated first to Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to industry experts and journalists.

The aircraft has an aerodynamic design without a horizontal tail, an under-fuselage air intake and avionics similar to those on the Su-57.

The design of the aircraft also includes a V-shaped all-moving tailfin and a single Izdelie 30 engine (which is also in development for the Su-57) with thrust vectoring ...