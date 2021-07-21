To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Checkmate marks latest Russian move in AI-centric fighter design

21st July 2021 - 11:08 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Moscow

A prototype of Checkmate was rolled out for display on 20 July at the MAKS-2021 aviation show in Moscow. (Photo: Sukhoi)

There was razzmatazz at MAKS-2021 as Sukhoi lifted the lid on Checkmate with the export market in mind.

To much fanfare, the new Russian fifth-generation Checkmate Light Tactical Aircraft (LTA) was unveiled on 20 July at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Moscow.

A prototype of the prospective single-engine Sukhoi aircraft was demonstrated first to Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to industry experts and journalists.

The aircraft has an aerodynamic design without a horizontal tail, an under-fuselage air intake and avionics similar to those on the Su-57.

The design of the aircraft also includes a V-shaped all-moving tailfin and a single Izdelie 30 engine (which is also in development for the Su-57) with thrust vectoring ...

