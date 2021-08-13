Check or raise? (Opinion)

It is less than a month since Sukhoi unveiled its Checkmate light tactical fighter at the MAKS air show in Zhukovsky and there is still much disquiet about who will buy it. Now the fanfare – including an inspection of the aircraft by Russian President Vladimir Putin – has subsided, interest turns to whether a new fifth-generation jet, with a noticeably modest price tag of $25 million to $30 million, can convince export customers to place orders.

Banking on such business looks to be a huge risk for Sukhoi, which does not need reminding that the Su-57, first launched as a prototype ...