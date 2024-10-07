CF-18 Hornet Extension Project achieves initial operational capability

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has announced its CF-18 Hornet Extension Project (HEP) has achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC).

As part of a joint effort with the F/A-18 and EA-18G programme office (PMA-265), HEP will ensure the RCAF CF-18 Hornet fighter fleet can meet operational commitments to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and NATO until 2032, the RCAF stated. From then on, the fleet will be retired and replaced with F35-As under Canada’s future fighter capability project.

The IOC also marked the delivery of the first six HEP2 upgraded fighter aircraft to the RCAF. A total of 84 aircraft will be upgraded which RCAF said would provide all 84 aircraft with HEP 1 interoperability upgrades and 36 aircraft with HEP 2 combat capability upgrades. According to the RCAF, Full Operational Capability on all 84 aircraft is predicted to be achieved by the first half of 2026.

“Achieving this milestone and ensuring the timely delivery of the first six aircraft required extensive coordination and cooperation among industry partners, PMA-265 and the Navy F/A-18 enterprise, including the Air Weapons Laboratory and radar teams at the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake,” said Don Valentine, PMA-265 Canadian and Spanish F/A-18 programme manager.

PMA-265 provides current and future capabilities for the F/A-18A-D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the GA-18G Growler, in the form of life cycle support management and weapons systems.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Future Fighter Capability Project [Canada]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

F/A-18A/B

F-35A