Cash-strapped Uruguay to acquire new helicopter

The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) aims to receive a new transport helicopter by the end of 2021 to replace a Bell 212 Twin Huey that crashed on 25 March while transporting COVID-19 vaccines.

Procurement of the helicopter will be funded via the US-sponsored Global Peace Operations Initiative, defence minister Javier García told the Uruguayan Chamber of Deputies on 13 July.

Uruguay is a major contributor of troops and equipment for several UN missions. More than 1,000 Uruguayan troops, police officers and experts on mission were deployed as of May 2021.

Garcia did not disclose what type of helicopter ...