Cash-strapped Uruguay to acquire new helicopter

Northrop Grumman aids French Hawkeye delivery schedule
Extra non-recurring engineering risk reduction work supports French procurement of three E-2D Hawkeyes under the FMS programme.
The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) aims to receive a new transport helicopter by the end of 2021 to replace a Bell 212 Twin Huey that crashed on 25 March while transporting COVID-19 vaccines.
Procurement of the helicopter will be funded via the US-sponsored Global Peace Operations Initiative, defence minister Javier García told the Uruguayan Chamber of Deputies on 13 July.
Uruguay is a major contributor of troops and equipment for several UN missions. More than 1,000 Uruguayan troops, police officers and experts on mission were deployed as of May 2021.
Garcia did not disclose what type of helicopter ...
Development of the Kh-59MKM missile typifies recent moves in Russia to modernise air-launched penetrating warhead capabilities.
Qatar continues to expand its combat aircraft capability with the arrival of four additional Rafales.
Runway assessments 'analyse the effective operation’ of the C-390 Millennium aircraft, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announces.
BAE Systems gains seeker production contract for stealthy anti-ship missile.
Airbus wants to add to the lethality of the H145M multirole helicopter by adding Rafael's Spike ER2 fifth-generation precision-guided missile.