To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Cash-strapped Uruguay to acquire new helicopter

28th July 2021 - 14:53 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Uruguayan Bell 212 on a UN mission. (Photo: FAU)

The Uruguayan Air Force is likely to buy either a Bell 212 or Bell 412, tapping into Global Peace Operations Initiative funds.

The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) aims to receive a new transport helicopter by the end of 2021 to replace a Bell 212 Twin Huey that crashed on 25 March while transporting COVID-19 vaccines.

Procurement of the helicopter will be funded via the US-sponsored Global Peace Operations Initiative, defence minister Javier García told the Uruguayan Chamber of Deputies on 13 July.

Uruguay is a major contributor of troops and equipment for several UN missions. More than 1,000 Uruguayan troops, police officers and experts on mission were deployed as of May 2021. 

Garcia did not disclose what type of helicopter ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users