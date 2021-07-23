CARMENTA looks into next-generation aircraft self-protection

Defiant team claims ‘significant milestone’
Sikorsky-Boeing technology demonstrator demonstrated lifting capability in mid-July flight.
Elettronica is engaged in developing new aircraft self-protection systems (SPSs) under the EU-funded CARMENTA project, the Italian company confirmed on 23 July.
As project coordinator with an €8.1 million ($9.5 million) grant under the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), Elettronica heads a large team comprising Airbus Deutschland, Airbus Defence and Space, Airbus Helicopters España, BPTI, DA Group, Indra, Hensoldt Sensors, Indra, Leonardo, MBDA, Saab, Terma and Thales.
SPSs developed under the 30-month CARMENTA project will equip fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft to counter ‘a wide spectrum of current and evolving threats using different countermeasures’, Elettronica noted in a 23 July announcement.
‘Artificial intelligence and machine learning, alongside open architecture, will ease the integration of these self-protection systems on current and future platforms. These approaches will let equipment be easily updated as it moves through its service life.’
In a separate EDIDP-funded project, Elettronica is working with Leonardo on developing a new C-UAS solution for mini-UAVs and micro-UAVs, under the Joint European System for Countering Unmanned Aerial Systems programme.
A new UAV is earmarked for deployment on the amphibious assault ship Anadolu — but Turkish planners have more ambitious goals for the unmanned fighter.
USN orders glide kit equipment from Boeing for the extended-range variant of the Quickstrike sea mine.
Rostec presented its new model of the Ka-226T helicopter during MAKS-2021
L3Harris will team with European companies to mature a concept for the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control programme.
There was razzmatazz at MAKS-2021 as Sukhoi lifted the lid on Checkmate with the export market in mind.