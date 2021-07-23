CARMENTA looks into next-generation aircraft self-protection

Elettronica leads a 14-company team exploring new aircraft self-protection systems. (Photo: Elettronica/Emsopedia)

EU-funded programme seeks to find new countermeasures for aircraft.

Elettronica is engaged in developing new aircraft self-protection systems (SPSs) under the EU-funded CARMENTA project, the Italian company confirmed on 23 July.

As project coordinator with an €8.1 million ($9.5 million) grant under the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), Elettronica heads a large team comprising Airbus Deutschland, Airbus Defence and Space, Airbus Helicopters España, BPTI, DA Group, Indra, Hensoldt Sensors, Indra, Leonardo, MBDA, Saab, Terma and Thales.

SPSs developed under the 30-month CARMENTA project will equip fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft to counter ‘a wide spectrum of current and evolving threats using different countermeasures’, Elettronica noted in a 23 July announcement.

‘Artificial intelligence and machine learning, alongside open architecture, will ease the integration of these self-protection systems on current and future platforms. These approaches will let equipment be easily updated as it moves through its service life.’

In a separate EDIDP-funded project, Elettronica is working with Leonardo on developing a new C-UAS solution for mini-UAVs and micro-UAVs, under the Joint European System for Countering Unmanned Aerial Systems programme.