Thai C-130H capability upgrades reach completion

28th September 2022 - 20:00 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

One of the eight newly upgraded C-130H Hercules transport aircraft for the Royal Thai Air Force. (Photo: Sompong Nondhasa)

With eight aircraft upgrades completed, four Royal Thai Air Force C-130Hs remain to be worked on in 2023.

Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) has completed a two-year upgrade of most of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) C-130H Hercules transport aircraft fleet at a cost of $24.32 million.

The C-130Hs emerged from the capability upgrades with more advanced flight and navigation instruments to meet the existing requirements. In addition, the structure of the aircraft has been strengthened and certified according to international standards.

Upgrade work on the eight aircraft began on 1 October 2020, mainly covering the replacement of multi-function displays, the installation of an improved Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (Version 7.1), and integration of Automatic Dependent

Sompong Nondhasa

Author

Sompong Nondhasa

Sompong, a Thai national living in Bangkok, is a fulltime photojournalist and editor of the …

Read full bio

