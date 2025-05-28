Canada’s P-8A aircraft to receive L3Harris surveillance systems

Canada’s P-8A Poseidon MPAs are set to receive an upgrade to its maritime and overland patrol and reconnaissance missions, with L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-20 surveillance systems integration.

L3Harris has signed a contract with the Canadian Commercial Corporation to provide16 WESCAM MX-20 surveillance systems to support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) P-8A aircraft.

“Integrating our proven technology with the P-8A equips Canada with the most advanced ISR imaging solution,” said Tom Kirkland, VP and general manager - targeting and sensor systems at L3Harris.

“Maritime and national security, including missions in the Arctic, require extremely reliable systems like the WESCAM MX-20 to