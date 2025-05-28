To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada’s P-8A aircraft to receive L3Harris surveillance systems

28th May 2025 - 11:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The first P-8A aircraft for the RCAF is expected by 2026. (Photo: Boeing)

The Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) are set to be delivered in 2026 with L3Harris’ WECAM MX-20 enhancing its capabilities to conduct maritime and land intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in regions like the Arctic.

Canada’s P-8A Poseidon MPAs are set to receive an upgrade to its maritime and overland patrol and reconnaissance missions, with L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-20 surveillance systems integration.

L3Harris has signed a contract with the Canadian Commercial Corporation to provide16 WESCAM MX-20 surveillance systems to support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) P-8A aircraft.

“Integrating our proven technology with the P-8A equips Canada with the most advanced ISR imaging solution,” said Tom Kirkland, VP and general manager - targeting and sensor systems at L3Harris.

“Maritime and national security, including missions in the Arctic, require extremely reliable systems like the WESCAM MX-20 to

