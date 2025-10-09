Canada commits to first 16 F-35s with US

Canada’s decision to pursue its F-35A contract is moving “full steam ahead” with the procurement of the first 16 jets, despite the ongoing review of the overall 88 aircraft purchase order by Ottawa.

Amid tariff increases and trade tensions between Canada and the US, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered a review of the US$12.9 billion 88 F-35A order in March 2025. A decision on the country’s overall purchase decision is still yet to be finalised.

While Canadian officials have refused to comment on when a decision about the full 88 aircraft order might be made, Canada’s secretary of state