Canada commits to first 16 F-35s with US

9th October 2025 - 11:28 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Canada originally signed a contract for 88 F-35A aircraft in 2023. (Photo: US Navy)

Canadian officials have stated that the order for the country’s first 16 jets is progressing, with the remaining 72 F-35 aircraft from Lockheed Martin still under review.

Canada’s decision to pursue its F-35A contract is moving “full steam ahead” with the procurement of the first 16 jets, despite the ongoing review of the overall 88 aircraft purchase order by Ottawa.

Amid tariff increases and trade tensions between Canada and the US, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered a review of the US$12.9 billion 88 F-35A order in March 2025. A decision on the country’s overall purchase decision is still yet to be finalised.

While Canadian officials have refused to comment on when a decision about the full 88 aircraft order might be made, Canada’s secretary of state

