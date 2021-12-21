Bundeswehr contracts Vincorion for Eurofighter radomes

Vincorion has joined the Quadriga team to provide radomes for the next-generation of Eurofighters. (Photo: Airbus Defence & Space)

The German Bundeswehr has contracted Vincorion to join the effort to upgrade Quadriga Eurofighters.

The technology company, Vincorion, has been awarded a contract by the German Bundeswehr to supply 38 radomes for the latest generation of Eurofighters.

The total value of the contract is in the low double-digit million euro range and delivery is scheduled between 2023 and 2027.

The modernisation of the Eurofighter is a cornerstone of European security policy and an important step towards implementing the FCAS.

The Quadriga Eurofighters are a further development of Tranches 2 and 3, and at the heart of the upgrade is a new radar that covers a large FoV.

The procurement was approved by the Bundestag in November 2020. The Tranche 1 Eurofighters will be replaced in stages due to their costly maintenance.

Vincorion will supply radomes for the 38 new fighter jets that are being produced as part of the Quadriga programme.

The European aerospace industry has delivered a total of 140 aircraft in Tranches 1, 2 and 3 to the Bundeswehr.

Delivery of the 38 new Eurofighters is scheduled to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2030.