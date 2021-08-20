Broneboishtik delivery date slips to 2023

Deliveries of the new Russian unguided S-8OFP Broneboishtik rocket to the Russian Armed Forces will begin no earlier than 2023, according to a senior official from the manufacturer Techmash Concern.

Speaking last month during the MAKS-2021 air show near Moscow, Alexander Kochkin, executive director of the Rostec subsidiary, added that the new air-to-ground rocket is designed to be fired from various types of attack and transport helicopter, Su-25 attack aircraft and other military aircraft.

Documents to accept Broneboishtik into service with the Russian Armed Forces are now being prepared and processed.

Serial deliveries will be considered by the Russian MoD ...