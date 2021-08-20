Broneboishtik delivery date slips to 2023

Kuwait to receive in-country Super Hercules support
Vertex Aerospace services all three KC-130J aircraft flown by the Kuwait Air Force.
Deliveries of the new Russian unguided S-8OFP Broneboishtik rocket to the Russian Armed Forces will begin no earlier than 2023, according to a senior official from the manufacturer Techmash Concern.
Speaking last month during the MAKS-2021 air show near Moscow, Alexander Kochkin, executive director of the Rostec subsidiary, added that the new air-to-ground rocket is designed to be fired from various types of attack and transport helicopter, Su-25 attack aircraft and other military aircraft.
Documents to accept Broneboishtik into service with the Russian Armed Forces are now being prepared and processed.
Serial deliveries will be considered by the Russian MoD ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Vertex Aerospace services all three KC-130J aircraft flown by the Kuwait Air Force.
USAF conducted exercises using Northrop Grumman’s Global Hawk UAV to advance the ABMS.
The first KC-46A for a non-US customer gives and receives fuel with another KC-46A.
TÜBİTAK-SAGE displays modular guided munitions and guidance kits at IDEF 2021.
The American service provider has recently taken delivery of its third of four ex-Singapore KC-135R tankers.
India will import GE engines for upcoming LCA Mk1A fighters, but still plans to domestically assemble them for the Mk2.