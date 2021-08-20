To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Broneboishtik delivery date slips to 2023

20th August 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Moscow

RSS

S-8OFP Broneboishtik being test-fired. (Photo: Techmash)

Russian S-8OFP unguided rocket features increased mass and penetration properties – but will accuracy suffer?

Deliveries of the new Russian unguided S-8OFP Broneboishtik rocket to the Russian Armed Forces will begin no earlier than 2023, according to a senior official from the manufacturer Techmash Concern.

Speaking last month during the MAKS-2021 air show near Moscow, Alexander Kochkin, executive director of the Rostec subsidiary, added that the new air-to-ground rocket is designed to be fired from various types of attack and transport helicopter, Su-25 attack aircraft and other military aircraft.

Documents to accept Broneboishtik into service with the Russian Armed Forces are now being prepared and processed.

Serial deliveries will be considered by the Russian MoD ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users