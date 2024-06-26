Boeing “bets big” on future combat aircraft contracts

Boeing has outlined its latest expansion plans amid a flurry of new and expanded factories and facilities coming online, all of which will provide space to support crewed, uncrewed and undefined aircraft manufacture.

Steve Nordlund, air dominance vice-president, general manager and St Louis region senior site executive at Boeing, described the newest build programme, a 1.1 million square foot factory in St Louis costed at US$1.8 billion, as a “pretty big bet” for the company.

Described as an advanced combat aircraft factory or secure assembly and production facility, work on the site began in late 2023, with completion expected in 2026 on what Nordlund