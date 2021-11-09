Boeing to integrate low-band jamming pod on Growlers

US orders Lot 20 JASSM-ER missiles
Lockheed Martin will produce 94 extended-range JASSM missiles for the USAF.
Boeing has received a contract to integrate the Next Generation Low-Band Jammer (NGJ-LB) electronic jamming pod on USN EA-18G Growler aircraft.
A $64.18 million deal from Naval Air Systems Command ‘provides non-recurring engineering support to integrate the Next Generation Jammer Low Band Pod System onto the EA-18G platform’, the DoD announced on 4 November.
It added: ‘These services include design and qualification of platform A-kit provision, aircraft/pod system physical interface analysis, wind tunnel test, ground vibration test, technical directive development and verification, and all logistics product data to support the program life cycle.’
Work will be performed at three US locations and will be completed in October 2026.
NGJ-LB is included in the broader EA-18G Block 2 EW upgrade programme, which also features mid-band and high-band jammers.
L3Harris is under contract from the USN to develop the NGJ-LB pod, which will be capable of engaging threats transmitting across a 500MHz to 2GHz waveband.
