Boeing plans its first overseas aircraft assembly plant

23rd September 2021 - 00:02 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

If the Loyal Wingman project gets a green light, the ATS will be manufactured at a new facility in Toowoomba, Australia. (Boeing)

Should the RAAF proceed with its Loyal Wingman programme, the unmanned aircraft will be built in Australia.

Boeing has selected Australia as the preferred location to set up a final assembly line for the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), also known as the Loyal Wingman UAV, according to a statement released on 22 September.

Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have been cooperating on this project since 2013. An ATS mock-up was unveiled at the Avalon Air Show in 2019, with the project proceeding under the auspices of Air Force Minor Program DEF 6014 Phase 1.

The would-be site for establishing the assembly plant is Toowoomba in Queensland, 125km west of Brisbane. Boeing’s first such facility …

