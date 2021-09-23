Boeing plans its first overseas aircraft assembly plant

USAF reiterates interest in Wedgetail
US may decide to procure the same AEW&C platform as its AUKUS partners, as a stopgap solution to replace the ageing E-3 Sentry.
Boeing has selected Australia as the preferred location to set up a final assembly line for the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), also known as the Loyal Wingman UAV, according to a statement released on 22 September.
Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have been cooperating on this project since 2013. An ATS mock-up was unveiled at the Avalon Air Show in 2019, with the project proceeding under the auspices of Air Force Minor Program DEF 6014 Phase 1.
The would-be site for establishing the assembly plant is Toowoomba in Queensland, 125km west of Brisbane. Boeing’s first such facility …
AMRAAM offers an onboard active radar and an all-weather capability, providing a wide employment envelope and operational flexibility for operators.
US manufacturer Lockheed Martin claims to have slashed operating costs for its flagship F-35 platform, as it waits for a decision on two important fighter competitions.
New facility in St Louis will help Boeing meet USN requirement for more than 70 MQ-25 carrier-based unmanned refuelling aircraft.
Collins Aerospace obtains another order to provide NP2000 propellers for C-130H aircraft.
A deal for ex-French Mirages might help India keep its Mirage 2000 fighters aloft, but the move has left many analysts scratching their heads.