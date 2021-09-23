Boeing plans its first overseas aircraft assembly plant

Boeing has selected Australia as the preferred location to set up a final assembly line for the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), also known as the Loyal Wingman UAV, according to a statement released on 22 September.

Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have been cooperating on this project since 2013. An ATS mock-up was unveiled at the Avalon Air Show in 2019, with the project proceeding under the auspices of Air Force Minor Program DEF 6014 Phase 1.

The would-be site for establishing the assembly plant is Toowoomba in Queensland, 125km west of Brisbane. Boeing’s first such facility …