Boeing obtains maintenance contract from Royal Netherlands Air Force

Lockheed Martin continues development of ARTS V-2
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification for the continued development of ARTS V-2, which is intended to train US pilots.
The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has accredited Boeing with a phase maintenance contract to provide the CH-47D Chinook fleet with regular scheduled inspections and maintenance. The company has a MAR-145 accreditation also for the AH-64D Apache helicopter and is providing the RNLAF with this service since 2016.
An in-country maintenance organisation of Boeing employees in coordination with the RNLAF teamwork on phase maintenance on regularly scheduled tip-to-tail inspection that covers components and tubing, airframe, engines and rotor blades. The team also work on all other rotor- and fixed-wing aircraft types within the RNLAF.
Boeing will work under a Flexible Capacity direct commercial sale contract to support the modernised CH-47F Chinook, of which four are already in operation, and the AH-64E Apache with delivery expected in 2023.
Moreover, a MAR-145 accreditation, product of the European Military Airworthiness Requirements, in one country will provide opportunities for other maintenance organisations within Europe.
Aeronautics is working on a new VTOL member of its Orbiter family.
Saab has revealed new details of its HX fighter offer to Finland as the company bids to secure more Gripen E and GlobalEye AEW&C orders.
Three new announcements cover aircraft and engine maintenance and repair for the P-8A Poseidon.
The US Army maintains a close watch on costs amid progress on major new rotorcraft programmes.
Airbus’ Zephyr has proved its capabilities are out of this world as it set a new world record for absolute altitude for this class of UAS at 76,100ft.