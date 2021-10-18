Boeing obtains maintenance contract from Royal Netherlands Air Force

Boeing CH-47D Chinook (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing believes new accreditation will open doors for future opportunities in Europe.

The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has accredited Boeing with a phase maintenance contract to provide the CH-47D Chinook fleet with regular scheduled inspections and maintenance. The company has a MAR-145 accreditation also for the AH-64D Apache helicopter and is providing the RNLAF with this service since 2016.

An in-country maintenance organisation of Boeing employees in coordination with the RNLAF teamwork on phase maintenance on regularly scheduled tip-to-tail inspection that covers components and tubing, airframe, engines and rotor blades. The team also work on all other rotor- and fixed-wing aircraft types within the RNLAF.

Boeing will work under a Flexible Capacity direct commercial sale contract to support the modernised CH-47F Chinook, of which four are already in operation, and the AH-64E Apache with delivery expected in 2023.

Moreover, a MAR-145 accreditation, product of the European Military Airworthiness Requirements, in one country will provide opportunities for other maintenance organisations within Europe.