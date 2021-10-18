To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing obtains maintenance contract from Royal Netherlands Air Force

18th October 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Boeing CH-47D Chinook (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing believes new accreditation will open doors for future opportunities in Europe.

The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has accredited Boeing with a phase maintenance contract to provide the CH-47D Chinook fleet with regular scheduled inspections and maintenance. The company has a MAR-145 accreditation also for the AH-64D Apache helicopter and is providing the RNLAF with this service since 2016.

An in-country maintenance organisation of Boeing employees in coordination with the RNLAF teamwork on phase maintenance on regularly scheduled tip-to-tail inspection that covers components and tubing, airframe, engines and rotor blades. The team also work on all other rotor- and fixed-wing aircraft types within the RNLAF.

Boeing will work under a Flexible Capacity direct commercial sale contract to support the modernised CH-47F Chinook, of which four are already in operation, and the AH-64E Apache with delivery expected in 2023.

Moreover, a MAR-145 accreditation, product of the European Military Airworthiness Requirements, in one country will provide opportunities for other maintenance organisations within Europe.

