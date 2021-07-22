Boeing to make Quickstrike glide kits

Rostec reveals new alpine helicopter
Rostec presented its new model of the Ka-226T helicopter during MAKS-2021
Boeing is to design and produce glide kits and associated equipment for the Quickstrike Extended Range (QS-ER) aircraft-launched sea mine.
The company will provide the USN with non-functional glide kits, glide kit prototype articles, and glide kit shipping containers for QS-ER, the DoD announced on 20 July.
Work on the $58.3 million contract is scheduled for completion by March 2024.
QS mines are general-purpose bombs retrofitted with Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits plus magnetic, seismic and acoustic sensors. Aircraft drop the mines to settle on the sea floor at depths of 12-61m.
The QS-ER variant for the USN includes a glide kit that enables the mine to be launched from standoff distances of up to 40nm at 35,000ft.
Rostec presented its new model of the Ka-226T helicopter during MAKS-2021
L3Harris will team with European companies to mature a concept for the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control programme.
There was razzmatazz at MAKS-2021 as Sukhoi lifted the lid on Checkmate with the export market in mind.
Leonardo’s AW101 for the Polish Navy takes the first flight to test its main airframe, control system and engine handling.
Boeing has received an order for the upgrade of Poseidon maintenance training device suites.
Flight tests of US electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft are about to enter the next stage.