Boeing hopes for third time lucky in Canada with CMMA bid

Leonardo Helicopters UK prepares for AW149 battle
With the battle for the UK's New Medium Helicopter well underway, the question is, can it meet an in-service date of 2025 and what are the implications for UK plc?
Undeterred by unsuccessful recent attempts to win business on Canadian military aviation programmes in recent years with its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and KC-46A Pegasus platforms, Boeing is offering the P-8A Poseidon to meet the requirements of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) programme.
Boeing pledged on 10 February to include a ‘robust industry plan for long-term economic growth in Canada’ as part of its CMMA bid.
CMMA will see the Royal Canadian Air Force retire its 15-strong CP-140 Aurora (P-3 Orion) fleet with a new platform that offers enhanced anti-submarine warfare and ISR capabilities.
Shephard Defence Insight predicts the CP-140s will be withdrawn from service by 2028, and it estimates that it will cost $1.2 billion to replace these aircraft with final deliveries in 2037-2038.
Brazil had almost halved its KC-390 order from 28 aircraft to 15, but now it requires 22 in line with new 'budget conditions' for the Brazilian Air Force.
US-based SME Advanced Aircraft Company will develop the portable HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS for tactical ISR missions.
Chinese continues its strong presence on the international UCAV market, with new models coming on stream. However, not all its customers remain enamoured with their Chinese-bought UCAVs.
The 2014 annexation of Crimea shocked the international community and now, less than a decade later, all eyes are back on Ukraine as Russian forces surround the nation.
Development of the AARGM-ER continues with its second successful test flight.