Boeing hopes for third time lucky in Canada with CMMA bid

Rendering of the P-8A Poseidon in Canadian livery. (Photo: Boeing)

Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?

Undeterred by unsuccessful recent attempts to win business on Canadian military aviation programmes in recent years with its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and KC-46A Pegasus platforms, Boeing is offering the P-8A Poseidon to meet the requirements of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) programme.

Boeing pledged on 10 February to include a ‘robust industry plan for long-term economic growth in Canada’ as part of its CMMA bid.

CMMA will see the Royal Canadian Air Force retire its 15-strong CP-140 Aurora (P-3 Orion) fleet with a new platform that offers enhanced anti-submarine warfare and ISR capabilities.

Shephard Defence Insight predicts the CP-140s will be withdrawn from service by 2028, and it estimates that it will cost $1.2 billion to replace these aircraft with final deliveries in 2037-2038.