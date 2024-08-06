To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing delivers first production Grey Wolf to US Air Force

6th August 2024 - 16:26 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Boeing has 26 MH-139As on contact. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing announced in November last year that it was transitioning towards the low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter after delivering the sixth and final test aircraft to the US Air Force (USAF).

Boeing has delivered the first LRIP MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter to the USAF, marking a major milestone in a US$2.4 billion programme to replace the force’s UH-1N Huey helicopters.

In 2024, USAF ordered an additional seven MH-139As from Boeing with six Research, Development, Test and Evaluation aircraft already delivered. Boeing currently has 26 aircraft on contract.

The aircraft is the military variant of the AW139. Leonardo produces the helicopter at its plant in northeast Philadelphia and Boeing is responsible for military equipment procurement and installation and post-delivery support of the aircraft.

The aircraft has a particular role in USAF service for protecting nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile bases in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota but is also used to transport US officials and security forces.

It has an increased carrying capacity over the AW139 it is based on with a 300kg increase in load. The company has highlighted the commonality between the two versions as a way to reduce operating costs and improve the supply chain.

In December 2018 it was announced that FLIR Systems had been selected by Boeing to provide its Star Safire 380-HDc EO/IR surveillance sensor for the first four aircraft.

If February 2020, the USAF announced that it had started the operational fight tests of MH-139. The tests were conducted by Detachment 7 of Duke Field in collaboration with 413th Fight Test Squadron.

