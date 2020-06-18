Boeing delivers first F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets to USN
Boeing on 17 June confirmed that it has delivered the first two F/A-18E/F Block III Super Hornets to the USN for flight testing.
The aircraft will be used to train pilots in using the platform’s new 10-inch by 19-inch touchscreen display and to test the network capabilities.
Steve Wade, Boeing VP of F/A-18 & E/A-18G programmes, said: ‘The aircraft will be used for carrier suitability and integration testing of all Block III mission system components… These test jets will ensure crews have plenty of time to become comfortable with the new, next-generation systems before receiving operational aircraft.’
Boeing has also extended the life cycle of the Block III from 6,000 operational hours to 10,000 hours whilst also upgrading its communication system and reducing its radar signature.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
GKN Aerospace to fly new UAV demonstrator by 2027
The company plans to develop a cost-effective jet-engine drone, going from concept to a flight-tested demonstrator in 18 months.
-
F-35B delivery date slips to 2026, UK MoD confirms
The UK was originally set to receive all remaining aircraft by the end of 2025, although the MoD had previously forecast that deliveries could be delayed until April 2026.
-
Sikorsky emphasises localised Black Hawk conversion for uncrewed U-Hawk
The platform was first unveiled in September 2025, with efforts now focusing on flight tests in the next year.
-
Lockheed assesses possible engine options for Vectis CCA development
The Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) was unveiled in September, with Lockheed pursing an accelerated roadmap to first flight in 2027.
-
Singapore’s Hermes 900 buy to enhance multi-domain ISR capabilities
Drawing on its endurance and substantial payload capacity, the Hermes 900 would provide a boost to Singapore’s ISR capabilities, particularly in the maritime domain.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: GA-ASI’s MQ-9B racks up new milestones with AEW demo planned
The company announced its demonstration timeline while confirming the MQ-9B had completed the platform’s third lifetime test.