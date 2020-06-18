Boeing delivers first F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets to USN

Boeing on 17 June confirmed that it has delivered the first two F/A-18E/F Block III Super Hornets to the USN for flight testing.

The aircraft will be used to train pilots in using the platform’s new 10-inch by 19-inch touchscreen display and to test the network capabilities.

Steve Wade, Boeing VP of F/A-18 & E/A-18G programmes, said: ‘The aircraft will be used for carrier suitability and integration testing of all Block III mission system components… These test jets will ensure crews have plenty of time to become comfortable with the new, next-generation systems before receiving operational aircraft.’

Boeing has also extended the life cycle of the Block III from 6,000 operational hours to 10,000 hours whilst also upgrading its communication system and reducing its radar signature.

