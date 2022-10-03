To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bell counts down to upgraded CH-146 Griffon first flight in 2023

3rd October 2022 - 16:05 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Bell has stripped two Royal Canadian CH-146 Griffon multirole helicopters as part of a midlife extension.(Photo: Bell)

Upgraded RCAF CH-146 Griffon helicopters are to be outfitted with better engines and avionics.

Bell has stripped two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-146 Griffon light/medium utility helicopters at company facilities in Mirabel, ahead of upgrading them under the Griffon Limited Life Extension (GLLE) programme.

One of the two aircraft being reassembled will be developed as the first upgraded prototype and it will make a first flight around September 2023.  

‘They are in different stages of being stripped and very shortly we will reassemble the first one,’ said Marc Bigaouette, Canadian government programme director at Bell.

‘Now that we have completed the [GLLE] definition phase and understand what the government of Canada is

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

