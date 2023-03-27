Bell makes move on FLRAA test lab construction despite ongoing Defiant protest
Bell Textron executives have broken ground on a new facility dedicated to testing parts for the company's prospective helicopters, including the V-280 Valor that has won the US Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract.
Bell was awarded the $1.3 billion deal to replace the US Army's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in early December 2022.
Team Defiant X, however, did not think the decision was made correctly and filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).
The administrative challenge set off by the protest is expected to be resolved by 7 April.
Despite the ongoing selection process review, Bell began laying
