To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Bell makes move on FLRAA test lab construction despite ongoing Defiant protest

Bell makes move on FLRAA test lab construction despite ongoing Defiant protest

27th March 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Bell was awarded the deal that’s worth up to $1,3 billion to replace the US Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. (Photo: Bell)

Bell Textron began laying the foundations for a new testing facility for its V-280 Valor helicopter despite protest over its US Army Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract win.

Bell Textron executives have broken ground on a new facility dedicated to testing parts for the company's prospective helicopters, including the V-280 Valor that has won the US Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract.

Bell was awarded the $1.3 billion deal to replace the US Army's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in early December 2022. 

Team Defiant X, however, did not think the decision was made correctly and filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The administrative challenge set off by the protest is expected to be resolved by 7 April.

Despite the ongoing selection process review, Bell began laying

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us