To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Bell advances to next stage of US Army’s aviator training programme competition

Bell advances to next stage of US Army’s aviator training programme competition

7th January 2026 - 11:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Bell 505 is being proffered as a replacement candidate for the UH-72A Lakota. (Photo: Bell)

The US Army plans to award a contract through its Flight School Next competition to replace its UH-72A Lakota by late 2026.

Military rotorcraft manufacturer Bell has announced that it has advanced to the second phase of the US Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) programme competition.

Bell’s announcement makes it the first manufacturer to progress to the second stage of this programme, leveraging the Bell 505 as its proffered solution. According to the US Army, with the platform now deemed as selectable, phase two will consist of a presentation from industry, focused on its submitted solution’s application.

Flight School Next is the US Army’s new programme to train aviators, with the force looking for a new aircraft type and a new curriculum.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us