Bell advances to next stage of US Army’s aviator training programme competition

Military rotorcraft manufacturer Bell has announced that it has advanced to the second phase of the US Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) programme competition.

Bell’s announcement makes it the first manufacturer to progress to the second stage of this programme, leveraging the Bell 505 as its proffered solution. According to the US Army, with the platform now deemed as selectable, phase two will consist of a presentation from industry, focused on its submitted solution’s application.

Flight School Next is the US Army’s new programme to train aviators, with the force looking for a new aircraft type and a new curriculum.