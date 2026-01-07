Bell advances to next stage of US Army’s aviator training programme competition
Military rotorcraft manufacturer Bell has announced that it has advanced to the second phase of the US Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) programme competition.
Bell’s announcement makes it the first manufacturer to progress to the second stage of this programme, leveraging the Bell 505 as its proffered solution. According to the US Army, with the platform now deemed as selectable, phase two will consist of a presentation from industry, focused on its submitted solution’s application.
Flight School Next is the US Army’s new programme to train aviators, with the force looking for a new aircraft type and a new curriculum.
More from Air Warfare
-
Lockheed’s deal to triple PAC-3 MSE production opens doors to portfolio boost
The framework agreement with the US Department of Defense would see Lockheed Martin increase production capacity from 600 to 2,000 interceptors per year.
-
Denmark to bolster maritime defences as P-8A FMS deal approved by US
The NATO country continues to focus on building up its maritime surveillance and enforcement capabilities as part of a major investment in its Arctic defences.
-
Spain moves ahead with transport, intelligence and training aircraft modernisation efforts
Confirming its C295 order in late December, the Spanish Ministry of Defence also awarded Airbus with its Hurjet procurement contract and both Airbus and Indra with a contract to investigate a proposed Signals Intelligence aircraft solution by 2028.
-
December Drone Digest: Germany, Australia and US champion indigenous UAV production
One of the key trends seen in December has been the rise in indigenous investment within the UAV market, particularly across certain countries, with Germany, Australia and the US focusing on their commitments to sovereign development.
-
What might next-generation military aircrew training look like?
Changing roles for combat aircraft fleets, the rise of simulation and LVC technologies, and the increasing cost of flight hours could all be leading to a paradigm shift in military pilot training.
-
2025 air market review: European defence independence, next-gen tech and export concerns dominate
This year’s (geo)political turmoil has challenged many long-prevailing assumptions, leading to far-reaching consequences for air forces and their supplier bases in industry worldwide – with five key trends in review for 2025.