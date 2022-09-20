To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Baykar completes initial integration run test of future uncrewed fighter jet

Baykar completes initial integration run test of future uncrewed fighter jet

20th September 2022 - 08:40 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

RSS

Screenshot from Baykar Tech's video showing Bayraktar Kizilelma in the company's facilities. (Photo: Baykar Tech)

Baykar Tech shared on Twitter a video of the trial with Bayraktar Kizilelma. The first flight of the system is scheduled to take place in 2023.

Turkish UAV manufacturer Baykar Tech announced on 17 September the completion of the first engine integration test of the future unmanned fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kizilelma (MIUS).

The company shared a video of the trial via Twitter, stating that 'the first engine integration test was successfully completed for Bayraktar Kizilelma.'

The trial was conducted with the first prototype at Baykar's facilities. Selcuk Bayraktar, the company's CTO, described the event as an important milestone for Kizilelma before the scheduled first flight in 2023.

Company officials did not provide details about the type of engine or the timetable for subsequent testing.

Baykar

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us