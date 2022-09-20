Baykar completes initial integration run test of future uncrewed fighter jet

Turkish UAV manufacturer Baykar Tech announced on 17 September the completion of the first engine integration test of the future unmanned fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kizilelma (MIUS).

The company shared a video of the trial via Twitter, stating that 'the first engine integration test was successfully completed for Bayraktar Kizilelma.'

The trial was conducted with the first prototype at Baykar's facilities. Selcuk Bayraktar, the company's CTO, described the event as an important milestone for Kizilelma before the scheduled first flight in 2023.

Company officials did not provide details about the type of engine or the timetable for subsequent testing.

