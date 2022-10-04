Bangladesh receives second C295W, continues quest for new fighters
The Bangladesh Army has received a second C295W medium tactical transport from Airbus, joining the first aircraft delivered back in September 2017.
Bearing the serial number ‘S3-BRR’, the aircraft arrived to a formal induction ceremony in Bangladesh on 25 September, after a ferry flight from Spain.
It will be operated by the Fixed Wing Battalion of the Army Aviation Group at Dhaka-Tejgaon/Bashar Air Base. It is unclear when this C295W was ordered.
It will be employed for troop and cargo transport, aerial surveillance, VIP transport, disaster relief and medevac tasks.
The army has received permission to procure three new fixed-wing
