Bangladesh receives second C295W, continues quest for new fighters

The Bangladesh Army has received a second C295W medium tactical transport from Airbus, joining the first aircraft delivered back in September 2017.

Bearing the serial number ‘S3-BRR’, the aircraft arrived to a formal induction ceremony in Bangladesh on 25 September, after a ferry flight from Spain.

It will be operated by the Fixed Wing Battalion of the Army Aviation Group at Dhaka-Tejgaon/Bashar Air Base. It is unclear when this C295W was ordered.

It will be employed for troop and cargo transport, aerial surveillance, VIP transport, disaster relief and medevac tasks.

