To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Bangladesh awaits final Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft

4th July 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is the Do 228 delivered to the Bangladesh Navy last October, the first new-build completed under the company’s new owner. (General Atomics AeroTec Systems)

Bangladesh has been receiving a sprinkling of new aircraft, including Do 228s and C-130Js, while the same is true of air defence radars.

Delivery of a fourth Dorner 228NG maritime patrol aircraft to the Bangladesh Navy’s (BN) Naval Aviation Wing is imminent.

This particular aircraft, the final one on order, was spotted performing a test flight on 20 June. Bearing the serial number ‘314-04’ and construction number ‘8327’, it flew from Oberpfaffenhofen and visited Braunschweig in Germany.

The aircraft was scheduled to be introduced to the BN in May, so its delivery is slightly delayed.

General Atomics AeroTec Systems is the manufacturer of the Do 228, after General Atomics Europe acquired RUAG Aerospace Services Oberpfaffenhofen. Although Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in neighbouring India

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us