Bangladesh awaits final Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft

Delivery of a fourth Dorner 228NG maritime patrol aircraft to the Bangladesh Navy’s (BN) Naval Aviation Wing is imminent.

This particular aircraft, the final one on order, was spotted performing a test flight on 20 June. Bearing the serial number ‘314-04’ and construction number ‘8327’, it flew from Oberpfaffenhofen and visited Braunschweig in Germany.

The aircraft was scheduled to be introduced to the BN in May, so its delivery is slightly delayed.

General Atomics AeroTec Systems is the manufacturer of the Do 228, after General Atomics Europe acquired RUAG Aerospace Services Oberpfaffenhofen. Although Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in neighbouring India