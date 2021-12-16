BAE Systems to advance F-35 EW systems

BAE Systems will outfit F-35s, like this one, with its EW system, AN/ASQ-239. (Photo: US Air Force)

Lockheed Martin has contracted BAE Systems to upgrade the F-35’s EW system.

BAE Systems received a contract modification valued at $493 million from Lockheed Martin to significantly upgrade and modernise the EW system for the F-35 Lightning II.

This modernisation will enable the fifth-generation fighter to quickly detect and address evolving electromagnetic threats in a contested battlespace.

BAE Systems will deliver enhanced and highly capable core hardware for the F-35’s high-performance EW mission system, known as AN/ASQ-239, and provide engineering support and test infrastructure.

The upgraded system will improve superior situational awareness and electromagnetic attack and countermeasure capabilities with new sensors and more powerful signal processing.

Its robust design will enable rapid future upgrades, aligning with the US DoD’s strategy for continuous capability development.

The system’s modular architecture will also allow for efficient hardware upgrades that reduce lifecycle and retrofit costs, and support faster software updates across the global F-35 fleet.

The system also includes the Non-Intrusive EQ Test Solution fault isolation and diagnostic capability, which enables precise troubleshooting that further reduces maintenance costs.

BAE Systems is developing next-generation EW capabilities through its Extreme EW 2.0 strategy.