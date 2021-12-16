BAE Systems to advance F-35 EW systems

UK MoD recruits tlmNexus for Hawk TMk1/1A upgrade
tlmNexus to provide information management systems to the UK MoD’s Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.
BAE Systems received a contract modification valued at $493 million from Lockheed Martin to significantly upgrade and modernise the EW system for the F-35 Lightning II.
This modernisation will enable the fifth-generation fighter to quickly detect and address evolving electromagnetic threats in a contested battlespace.
BAE Systems will deliver enhanced and highly capable core hardware for the F-35’s high-performance EW mission system, known as AN/ASQ-239, and provide engineering support and test infrastructure.
The upgraded system will improve superior situational awareness and electromagnetic attack and countermeasure capabilities with new sensors and more powerful signal processing.
Its robust design will enable rapid future upgrades, aligning with the US DoD’s strategy for continuous capability development.
The system’s modular architecture will also allow for efficient hardware upgrades that reduce lifecycle and retrofit costs, and support faster software updates across the global F-35 fleet.
The system also includes the Non-Intrusive EQ Test Solution fault isolation and diagnostic capability, which enables precise troubleshooting that further reduces maintenance costs.
BAE Systems is developing next-generation EW capabilities through its Extreme EW 2.0 strategy.
tlmNexus to provide information management systems to the UK MoD’s Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.
GD-OTS is providing M61A1 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannon for F-16s.
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
Thailand now has a dozen H225M helicopters in service, with completion of an order logged in 2018.
As the US and its allies increasingly focus on the threat from peer and near-peer rivals, aircraft readiness is more important than ever.
The latest contract from FMV goes against the terms of the original 60-aircraft order for Gripen E.