Lockheed Martin obtains ASQ-239 integration contract for F-35

ROKAF selects ISR aircraft, eyes ISTAR fleet
South Korea's air force is seeking to seriously boost its ISR capability with two new fleets of aircraft. This is in addition to a separate AEW&C programme.
Lockheed Martin has obtained a $584 million cost-plus-incentive-fee modification contract from Naval Air Systems Command.
The modification aims to add scope to provide system integration engineering for the development of new ASQ-239 EW countermeasure hardware in support of the F-35 aircraft for the USAF, USMC, USN and non-DoD users of the system.
The work is expected to be completed by April 2026.
The AN/ASQ-239 (manufactured by BAE Systems) extends detection ranges and provides radar protection, as well as providing the F-35 pilot with evasion, engagement, countermeasure and jamming options.
BAE Systems has been the EW supplier for the F-35 programme since 2005.
A decades-long export drought for Turkish fixed-wing aircraft is set to come to an end.
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
Industry sources suspect that South Korea will increase its follow-on AEW&C aircraft buy to four units.
The Indonesian MoD placed an order for two A400M aircraft in multirole tanker and transport configuration, according to the Airbus announcement on 18 November 2021.
A planned $23 billion FMS package for the UAE has still not been fully approved, 12 months after it was first proposed.