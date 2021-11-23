To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin obtains ASQ-239 integration contract for F-35

23rd November 2021 - 09:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin will provide system integration services for ASQ-239 EW countermeasure hardware.

Lockheed Martin has obtained a $584 million cost-plus-incentive-fee modification contract from Naval Air Systems Command.

The modification aims to add scope to provide system integration engineering for the development of new ASQ-239 EW countermeasure hardware in support of the F-35 aircraft for the USAF, USMC, USN and non-DoD users of the system.

The work is expected to be completed by April 2026. 

The AN/ASQ-239 (manufactured by BAE Systems) extends detection ranges and provides radar protection, as well as providing the F-35 pilot with evasion, engagement, countermeasure and jamming options. 

BAE Systems has been the EW supplier for the F-35 programme since 2005.

