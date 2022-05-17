Japanese F-3 to be jointly developed with the UK

The next fighter for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), the F-3, will be jointly developed with the UK, according to reports in Japan on 14 May.

F-3 development should have proceeded jointly via Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Lockheed Martin, with the latter supporting integration of various systems.

However, technical assistance by Lockheed Martin is proving challenging to coordinate due to restrictions on disclosing classified information.

Instead, MHI and BAE Systems now plan to develop the airframe and EW system jointly, and IHI and Rolls-Royce will jointly develop the F-3’s engine. A formal agreement on such joint development