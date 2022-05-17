To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japanese F-3 to be jointly developed with the UK

17th May 2022 - 07:46 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

A concept of the F-3, also known as the F-X, currently under development for the JASDF. (Japanese MoD)

Japan looks set to turn to the UK, instead of the US, for partnership help in developing its future F-3 fighter.

The next fighter for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), the F-3, will be jointly developed with the UK, according to reports in Japan on 14 May.

F-3 development should have proceeded jointly via Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Lockheed Martin, with the latter supporting integration of various systems. 

However, technical assistance by Lockheed Martin is proving challenging to coordinate due to restrictions on disclosing classified information.

Instead, MHI and BAE Systems now plan to develop the airframe and EW system jointly, and IHI and Rolls-Royce will jointly develop the F-3’s engine. A formal agreement on such joint development

