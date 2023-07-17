To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems Phasa-35 UAS soars into the stratosphere

17th July 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Phasa-35 HAPS UAS in flight. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has achieved the first stratospheric flight of the Phasa-35 High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) uncrewed aerial system (UAS). Weighing 150kg, the drone flew to over 66,000ft in altitude and could offer long-endurance ISR and communication capabilities.

BAE Systems has completed the first stratospheric flight of the Phasa-35 HAPS UAS.

Weighing just 150kg and with the wingspan of a Boeing 737, the Phasa-35 completed the trial last month in New Mexico.

Over 24 hours, the HAPS UAS flew to over 66,000ft (20km) in altitude before successfully landing. The trials allowed engineers to measure the drone's performance in the outer limits of Earth's atmosphere.

The flight is a major milestone for the aircraft, development of which began in 2018 by Prismatic and BAE Systems. BAE Systems later acquired Prismatic in September 2019.

Phasa-35 can offer a persistent platform

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

