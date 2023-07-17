BAE Systems Phasa-35 UAS soars into the stratosphere
BAE Systems has completed the first stratospheric flight of the Phasa-35 HAPS UAS.
Weighing just 150kg and with the wingspan of a Boeing 737, the Phasa-35 completed the trial last month in New Mexico.
Over 24 hours, the HAPS UAS flew to over 66,000ft (20km) in altitude before successfully landing. The trials allowed engineers to measure the drone's performance in the outer limits of Earth's atmosphere.
The flight is a major milestone for the aircraft, development of which began in 2018 by Prismatic and BAE Systems. BAE Systems later acquired Prismatic in September 2019.
Phasa-35 can offer a persistent platform
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Germany to postpone decision on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia until at least 2025
The ongoing block on the export of the fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia is likely to impact the Eurofighter consortium's plans to sell around 200 jets in the next two years.
-
Final flight test of latest AMRAAM missile successful
The USAF and Raytheon have concluded testing of the AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM variant, ensuring increased functionality, performance, and production capabilities for warfighters.
-
BAE Systems FalconWorks air R&D division takes flight
BAE Systems FalconWorks division's ambitious mission is to shape the future of aviation by pushing boundaries and delivering groundbreaking solutions for the UK and international customers.