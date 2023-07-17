BAE Systems Phasa-35 UAS soars into the stratosphere

BAE Systems has completed the first stratospheric flight of the Phasa-35 HAPS UAS.

Weighing just 150kg and with the wingspan of a Boeing 737, the Phasa-35 completed the trial last month in New Mexico.

Over 24 hours, the HAPS UAS flew to over 66,000ft (20km) in altitude before successfully landing. The trials allowed engineers to measure the drone's performance in the outer limits of Earth's atmosphere.

The flight is a major milestone for the aircraft, development of which began in 2018 by Prismatic and BAE Systems. BAE Systems later acquired Prismatic in September 2019.

Phasa-35 can offer a persistent platform