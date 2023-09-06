To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems flight tests next-generation computer for F-35 fighter

6th September 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BAE Systems is upgrading the VMC for F-35s. (Photo: USAF)

BAE Systems has successfully tested its next-generation vehicle management computer for the F-35 Lightning II, maximising processing power for enhanced mission capabilities and safety improvements.

According to the company the testing, which occurred at NAS Patuxent River and Edwards AFB, demonstrated a technology upgrade for all three F-35 variants that will increase computer performance and addresses obsolescence issues.

BAE Systems’ Vehicle Management Computer (VMC) is designed to enable advanced control modes and improves mission efficiency and safety. Its distributed architecture allows the aircraft to operate reliably with enhanced mission effectiveness in demanding environments.

The upgraded VMC will not only help to mitigate obsolescence but will also improve safety, maintainability and availability of the aircraft for the US and its allies.

This technology upgrade incorporates a quad-core advanced processor for both a high-performance and efficient solution.

The new level of computing power allows for additional aircraft capabilities while reducing pilot workload. It also adds capabilities to the VMC such as the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System and Auto Ground Collision Avoidance System.

