BAE Systems achieves two F-35 Lightning II milestones

USAF kickstarts E-3G AWACS replacement effort
The USAF has stepped up efforts to replace a fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.
BAE Systems recently delivered its 3000th vehicle management computer (VMC) and 1,000th active inceptor system (AIS) to Lockheed Martin for the F-35 Lightning II, achieving two major production milestones.
The VMC and AIS are flight critical systems that provide each F-35 jet with the ability to operate safely and reliably in demanding environments, with decreased pilot workload and enhanced mission effectiveness.
The VMC unit provides advanced hardware and computing for the F-35’s digital fly-by-the-wire flight control system and utility systems such as fuel, electrical and hydraulic system controls.
The AIS consists of the inceptor control unit, active side stick controller and active quadrant throttle assembly.
The high-integrity inceptors provide pilots with tactical feedback through active technology for increased situational awareness, safety and mission survivability.
BAE Systems has reached full-rate production – increasing deliveries from 10 shipsets per month to 25 shipsets per month to achieve programme requirements.
