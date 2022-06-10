BAE Systems develops M-Code receiver for precision weapons

BAE Systems on 7 June launched its newest advanced M-Code GPS receiver for guided weapons and other small applications.

The company claimed that the new receiver Strategic Anti-jam Beamforming Receiver – M-Code (SABR-M) is the first integrated M-Code receiver available for weapon systems. It will be fully qualified for production by the end of 2022.

SABR-M integrates receiver technology with advanced antenna electronics in a small, hardened package measuring 11.4cm x 15.2cm x 2.5cm. It enables ‘precise geolocation and strike capabilities in highly contested battlespaces’, according to BAE Systems.

The anti-jam receiver is designed to deliver accurate position, velocity, altitude, and timing data, as well as strong protection against GPS signal jamming and spoofing.

These are critical capabilities for UAVs, precision-guided munitions and missiles in threat environments.

Doug Lloyd, director of weapon systems GPS at BAE Systems, said: ‘SABR-M enables small platforms with challenging environmental conditions to get where they’re going despite interference.'

SABR-M is form-compatible with previous generations of the SABR receiver, which currently equips low-cost precision weapon systems and long-range cruise missiles.