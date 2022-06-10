BAE Systems develops M-Code receiver for precision weapons
BAE Systems on 7 June launched its newest advanced M-Code GPS receiver for guided weapons and other small applications.
The company claimed that the new receiver Strategic Anti-jam Beamforming Receiver – M-Code (SABR-M) is the first integrated M-Code receiver available for weapon systems. It will be fully qualified for production by the end of 2022.
SABR-M integrates receiver technology with advanced antenna electronics in a small, hardened package measuring 11.4cm x 15.2cm x 2.5cm. It enables ‘precise geolocation and strike capabilities in highly contested battlespaces’, according to BAE Systems.
The anti-jam receiver is designed to deliver accurate position, velocity, altitude, and timing data, as well as strong protection against GPS signal jamming and spoofing.
These are critical capabilities for UAVs, precision-guided munitions and missiles in threat environments.
Doug Lloyd, director of weapon systems GPS at BAE Systems, said: ‘SABR-M enables small platforms with challenging environmental conditions to get where they’re going despite interference.'
SABR-M is form-compatible with previous generations of the SABR receiver, which currently equips low-cost precision weapon systems and long-range cruise missiles.
More from Air Warfare
-
Czechs hold KC-390 demonstration but keep future medium airlift options open
The Czech Republic is looking to procure more military transport aircraft.
-
Asian-made fighters stay in the picture for Argentina
Recent visits indicate that Argentina may procure Chinese or Indian aircraft to meet a new fixed-wing combat air requirement — although choosing the former could cause friction between Buenos Aires and Washington.
-
Pakistan is confirmed as a TB2 user
The Turkish-built Bayraktar TB2 has found a new home in Pakistan.
-
NZ issues RfP for surveillance and reconnaissance UAVs
New Zealand has been relatively slow on the uptake of UAVs, but this is about to change as it now looks for three categories of unmanned aircraft.
-
Air Warfare magazine: RAF modernisation; Middle East UCAVs; and more
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.