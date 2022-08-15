BAE Systems delivers first Qatari Eurofighter Typhoon

BAE Systems has delivered the first Eurofighter Typhoon swing role aircraft to the Qatar Armed Forces at a special roll out ceremony in Warton, Lancashire.

Those in attendance at the event included His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), Major General Jassim Mohammed Ahmed Al Mannai, according to a 15 August statement from the manufacturer.

The first Qatari Typhoon will be sent to the country later this month and play a part in supporting the FIFA World Cup due to be staged in the country from 20 November.

'The event marks a major milestone in the programme following a contract for the acquisition of many Typhoons and Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft and a six-year availability support service signed between the Government of Qatar and BAE Systems in December 2017,' noted BAE.

The UK MoD valued the original order for 24 Typhoons from Qatar at a cost of £6 billion ($7.25 billion).

The jets are to be fitted with Leonardo's European Common Radar System Mark 0 AESA.