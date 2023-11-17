To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems anti-jammer for Eurofighter Typhoon moves to next phase

17th November 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

DIGAR equips fixed-wing, rotary-wing and UAS platforms with GPS anti-jamming protection and is set to go on the Eurofighter Typhoon. (Image: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems’ Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver (DIGAR) will boost the protection of the aircraft from GPS signal jamming, spoofing, and radio frequency (RF) interference.

BAE Systems’ DIGAR has been selected to continue into the next phase of the Phase 4 Enhancements (P4E) capability programme for installation on the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

DIGAR uses advanced antenna electronics, high-performance signal processing and digital beamforming for significantly improved GPS signal reception and superior jamming immunity.

Equipping fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and UAS platforms, DIGAR (formerly made by Rockwell Collins) blends antenna electronics, signal processing, and beamforming techniques to improve the reliability of positioning, navigation, and timing data in contested electromagnetic environments.

The fighter will also receive BAE Systems’ new GEMVII-6 airborne digital GPS receiver which, when coupled with the DIGAR antenna electronics unit, enables the platform to conduct high-capability digital beamforming anti-jamming.

In addition to Typhoon, DIGAR is also installed on the Lockheed Martin F-16 and Boeing F-15 fighters and other special-purpose aircraft in the US such as air interdiction and force protection platforms, ISR aircraft and UAVs.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

