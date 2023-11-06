Poland receives new FA-50 light combat jets
Two new FA-50 Fighting Egle’s have arrived at the Polish Air Force's Mińsk Mazowiecki Air Base, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak revealed on X (formerly Twitter).
The county’s Armament Agency (AA) signed two procurement contracts for 48 FA-50 advanced trainer and light fighters with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in September 2022.
The first US$705 million deal covered a dozen FA-50 Block 10 jets – the same configuration as used by the Republic of Korea Air Force. Deliveries for this batch have been scheduled for completion by the end of this year, with two more jets awaiting delivery.
Under the second contract, worth $2.3 billion, Poland is set to receive 36 FA-50PL Block 20 aircraft, with deliveries expected between 2025 and 2028. Jets in this batch will feature beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and other weapon integration. Training and logistics have also been covered in the contract, including full-motion simulators and operational flight trainers.
|Title
|T/A-50 Golden Eagle
|MiG-29
|Su-22
|Categories
|Fixed-wing aircraft, Fixed-wing aircraft
|Fixed-wing aircraft
|Fixed-wing aircraft
|Subcategories
|Light attack, Trainer
|Fighter - air superiority
|Fighter - ground attack
|Suppliers
|Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Lockheed Martin
|Russian Aircraft Corporation (MiG)
|Sukhoi Design Bureau
|Region
|ASIA, NORTH AMERICA
|EUROPE
|EUROPE
|Manufacturer Country
|SOUTH KOREA, USA
|RUSSIA
|RUSSIA
|Total Ordered
|294
|1047
|241
|Total Delivered
|206
|1047
|241
|Unit Cost (US$)
|43500000.00
|U
|U
|First Delivery Date
|2005
|1983
|1980
|Earliest OSD
|U
|U
|U
|Status
|In production
|In production
|Out of production
|Entry URL
|https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
|https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
|https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
|Length 1 (overall)
|12.98m
|17.3m
|18.75m
|Width 1 (overall)
|9.17m
|12m
|14m
|Height 1 (overall)
|4.78m
|4.4m
|4.75m
|Weight 1 (overall)
|13.5t
|26.5t
|14t
|Speed 1 (maximum)
|994kt
|1,133.91kt
|4,480.56kt
|Range 1 (overall travel)
|1.85km
|2,700km
|1,430km
|Effective Altitude
|47,998.69ft
|53,149.61ft
|59,055.12ft
|No. of engines
|1
|2
|1
|Crew
|2
|1
|1
|Service life
|U
|U
|U
✅ This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?
The introduction of the FA-50 into the Polish Air Force expected to pave the way for the retirement of the ageing Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 aircraft, demonstrating the Eastern European country’s commitment to enhancing its military readiness and ensuring a more technologically advanced and capable defence force.
KAI has originally developed the FA-50 Fighting Eagle light multirole fighter to replace South Korea’s F-5 fighters. It is powered by a single General Electric F404 after-burning turbofan engine. Based on the latest contract awarded by Malaysia in 2023, the FA-50 has an estimated unit cost of $43.5 million.
KAI will exhibit at the Dubai Airshow 2023 between 13 and 17 November.
Shephard's Dubai Airshow 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from Dubai Airshow 2023 | View all news
-
Kratos reveals design for Thanatos tactical UAV
Kratos has experience with tactical UAVs but the tail-less design of Thanatos has marked a substantial change from the company’s XQ-58A Valkyrie UAV.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: EDGE Group acquires majority stake in Swiss VTOL company
The announcement came ahead of Dubai Airshow 2023 where EDGE will showcase ANAVIA's VTOL solutions brought into its portfolio through the acquisition of a majority shareholding in the Swiss company.
-
QinetiQ presents on-the-move capability with Obsidian C-UAS radar
QinetiQ’s Obsidian C-UAS radar can work as a static or deployable system and its on-the-move capability has marked a major step forward for C-UAS systems of this size.
-
Newest generation AMRAAM missiles destined for Sweden
The deal was approved as a by the US government in July and is the back end of a deal which saw Sweden sell older variants back to the US so they could be donated to Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces.
-
US to accelerate UH-60M Black Hawk delivery to Australia
Following recent discussions between representatives from both countries, the US DoD is expediting the delivery of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Australia.