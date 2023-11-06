To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland receives new FA-50 light combat jets

6th November 2023 - 16:03 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

FA-50s are expected to replace the Polish Air Force ageing fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 aircraft. (Photo: Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on X/Twitter)

The jet deliveries to Poland follow a series of procurement contracts with Korea Aerospace Industries in September 2022, securing a total of 48 FA-50 advanced trainer and light fighters.

Two new FA-50 Fighting Egle’s have arrived at the Polish Air Force's Mińsk Mazowiecki Air Base, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

The county’s Armament Agency (AA) signed two procurement contracts for 48 FA-50 advanced trainer and light fighters with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in September 2022. 

The first US$705 million deal covered a dozen FA-50 Block 10 jets – the same configuration as used by the Republic of Korea Air Force. Deliveries for this batch have been scheduled for completion by the end of this year, with two more jets awaiting delivery.

Under the second contract, worth $2.3 billion, Poland is set to receive 36 FA-50PL Block 20 aircraft, with deliveries expected between 2025 and 2028. Jets in this batch will feature beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and other weapon integration. Training and logistics have also been covered in the contract, including full-motion simulators and operational flight trainers.

T/A-50 Golden EagleMiG-29Su-22
TitleT/A-50 Golden EagleMiG-29Su-22
CategoriesFixed-wing aircraft, Fixed-wing aircraftFixed-wing aircraftFixed-wing aircraft
SubcategoriesLight attack, TrainerFighter - air superiorityFighter - ground attack
SuppliersKorea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Lockheed MartinRussian Aircraft Corporation (MiG)Sukhoi Design Bureau
RegionASIA, NORTH AMERICAEUROPEEUROPE
Manufacturer CountrySOUTH KOREA, USARUSSIARUSSIA
Total Ordered2941047241
Total Delivered2061047241
Unit Cost (US$)43500000.00UU
First Delivery Date200519831980
Earliest OSDUUU
StatusIn productionIn productionOut of production
Entry URLhttps://plus.shephardmedia.com...https://plus.shephardmedia.com...https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
Length 1 (overall)12.98m17.3m18.75m
Width 1 (overall)9.17m12m14m
Height 1 (overall)4.78m4.4m4.75m
Weight 1 (overall)13.5t26.5t14t
Speed 1 (maximum)994kt1,133.91kt4,480.56kt
Range 1 (overall travel)1.85km2,700km1,430km
Effective Altitude47,998.69ft53,149.61ft59,055.12ft
No. of engines121
Crew211
Service lifeUUU

This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

The introduction of the FA-50 into the Polish Air Force expected to pave the way for the retirement of the ageing Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 aircraft, demonstrating the Eastern European country’s commitment to enhancing its military readiness and ensuring a more technologically advanced and capable defence force.

KAI has originally developed the FA-50 Fighting Eagle light multirole fighter to replace South Korea’s F-5 fighters. It is powered by a single General Electric F404 after-burning turbofan engine. Based on the latest contract awarded by Malaysia in 2023, the FA-50 has an estimated unit cost of $43.5 million.

KAI will exhibit at the Dubai Airshow 2023 between 13 and 17 November. 

Shephard's Dubai Airshow 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

