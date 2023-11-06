Poland receives new FA-50 light combat jets

Two new FA-50 Fighting Egle’s have arrived at the Polish Air Force's Mińsk Mazowiecki Air Base, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

The county’s Armament Agency (AA) signed two procurement contracts for 48 FA-50 advanced trainer and light fighters with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in September 2022.

The first US$705 million deal covered a dozen FA-50 Block 10 jets – the same configuration as used by the Republic of Korea Air Force. Deliveries for this batch have been scheduled for completion by the end of this year, with two more jets awaiting delivery.

Under the second contract, worth $2.3 billion, Poland is set to receive 36 FA-50PL Block 20 aircraft, with deliveries expected between 2025 and 2028. Jets in this batch will feature beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and other weapon integration. Training and logistics have also been covered in the contract, including full-motion simulators and operational flight trainers.

Title T/A-50 Golden Eagle MiG-29 Su-22 Categories Fixed-wing aircraft, Fixed-wing aircraft Fixed-wing aircraft Fixed-wing aircraft Subcategories Light attack, Trainer Fighter - air superiority Fighter - ground attack Suppliers Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Lockheed Martin Russian Aircraft Corporation (MiG) Sukhoi Design Bureau Region ASIA, NORTH AMERICA EUROPE EUROPE Manufacturer Country SOUTH KOREA, USA RUSSIA RUSSIA Total Ordered 294 1047 241 Total Delivered 206 1047 241 Unit Cost (US$) 43500000.00 U U First Delivery Date 2005 1983 1980 Earliest OSD U U U Status In production In production Out of production Entry URL https://plus.shephardmedia.com... https://plus.shephardmedia.com... https://plus.shephardmedia.com... Length 1 (overall) 12.98m 17.3m 18.75m Width 1 (overall) 9.17m 12m 14m Height 1 (overall) 4.78m 4.4m 4.75m Weight 1 (overall) 13.5t 26.5t 14t Speed 1 (maximum) 994kt 1,133.91kt 4,480.56kt Range 1 (overall travel) 1.85km 2,700km 1,430km Effective Altitude 47,998.69ft 53,149.61ft 59,055.12ft No. of engines 1 2 1 Crew 2 1 1 Service life U U U

The introduction of the FA-50 into the Polish Air Force expected to pave the way for the retirement of the ageing Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 aircraft, demonstrating the Eastern European country’s commitment to enhancing its military readiness and ensuring a more technologically advanced and capable defence force.

KAI has originally developed the FA-50 Fighting Eagle light multirole fighter to replace South Korea’s F-5 fighters. It is powered by a single General Electric F404 after-burning turbofan engine. Based on the latest contract awarded by Malaysia in 2023, the FA-50 has an estimated unit cost of $43.5 million.

KAI will exhibit at the Dubai Airshow 2023 between 13 and 17 November.

