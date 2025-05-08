To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • AeroVironment unveils new one-way attack drone Red Dragon and Titan 4 C-UAS

AeroVironment unveils new one-way attack drone Red Dragon and Titan 4 C-UAS

8th May 2025 - 14:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The Red Dragon is designed for high-threat, GNSS-denied environments. (Photo: AeroVironment)

The two new platforms form part of AeroVironment’s growing portfolio of UAS and C-UAS solutions, following its acquisition of BlueHalo in May to scale its technology and business.

AeroVironment (AV) has unveiled a new one-way attack full autonomous, uncrewed aerial system (UAS) and counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida.

Named Red Dragon, according to the company, the UAS aircraft is built on AV’s AVACORE software with enables scalable manufacturing and rapid development. Built for use in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) denied environments, Red Dragon is also optimised for use across air, land and sea domains, AV said.

The drone also has a modular payload bay with a capacity of 10kg, a launch rate of four to five per minute and can cover distances up

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us