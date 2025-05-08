AeroVironment unveils new one-way attack drone Red Dragon and Titan 4 C-UAS
AeroVironment (AV) has unveiled a new one-way attack full autonomous, uncrewed aerial system (UAS) and counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida.
Named Red Dragon, according to the company, the UAS aircraft is built on AV’s AVACORE software with enables scalable manufacturing and rapid development. Built for use in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) denied environments, Red Dragon is also optimised for use across air, land and sea domains, AV said.
The drone also has a modular payload bay with a capacity of 10kg, a launch rate of four to five per minute and can cover distances up
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
UK delays E-7 Wedgetail initial operational capability to 2026
The E-7 Wedgetail programme had been classified as ‘red’ in a previous UK government report, denoting that it would either not meet cost, timeline or capability targets.
-
Ukraine to receive more F-16 spares and training support from the US and Czech Republic
The US and Czech Republic have pledged different support packages, with the latter agreeing to jointly open a new F-16 training centre in partnership with a ‘coalition of the willing’.
-
Embraer affirms “limited” US tariff impact with 72% growth in defence revenues for Q1 2025
The growth in Q1 2025 was supported by strong C-390 Millennium sales, according to the company’s CEO. Of the US$1.1 billion revenue increase, defence aircraft sales accounted for 13% of the total.
-
Saudi Arabia approved for $3.5 billion AMRAAM buy ahead of Trump visit
The possible sale for 1,000 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), comes ahead of President Trump’s visit to the country later in the month.
-
US services test Raytheon ASTARTE AI-enabled software system
The solution was evaluated by the US Army and Air Force during the Project Convergence Capstone 5.